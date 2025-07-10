Delhi HC restrains Kuku FM from releasing new episodes in copyright dispute with Pocket FM

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order restraining audio streaming platform Kuku FM from releasing new episodes of five disputed series until the next hearing on August 29, following a copyright infringement complaint filed by its rival, Pocket FM.

The court's decision comes as part of a civil suit initiated by Pocket FM against Mebigo Labs, Kuku FM's parent company, alleging repeated violations of intellectual property rights.

As per news reports, Pocket FM is seeking damages of Rs 85.7 crore in the lawsuit, accusing Kuku FM of copyright infringement, passing off trademarks, unfair trade practices, tortious interference, and inducement to breach contracts.

The legal battle centers on accusations that Kuku FM replicated core creative elements, including themes, characters, and story arcs, from Pocket FM's original content.

Senior advocate Amit Sibal, representing Pocket FM alongside law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, argued that Kuku FM engaged in "wholesale infringement" by mimicking key aspects of their shows.

The complaint also highlighted Kuku FM's alleged use of similar show titles, episode names, and, in one instance, an identical poster for a series.

The court has directed Kuku FM to provide full details of the disputed shows and has adjourned the matter to August 29, 2025, for further hearing.

This is not the first legal clash between the two audio platforms. In May 2025, Pocket FM filed a separate case against Kuku FM, alleging piracy of its popular show ‘Insta Millionaire’.

Kuku FM's CEO, Lal Chand Bisu, has previously accused Pocket FM of orchestrating a smear campaign against his company, a claim Pocket FM has denied.