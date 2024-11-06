Delhi HC blocks 'King’s Pro+' and related websites for illegal Disney Star content streaming

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued an injunction to block a mobile app identified as 'King’s Pro+', along with several related websites, for illegally streaming content owned by Disney Star.

According to a Live Law report, the injunction came in response to a copyright infringement suit filed by Star Channels, which operates under Disney Star. The company alleged that the app was making its proprietary content available for download and streaming without any licensing agreements, thereby infringing upon their copyrights.

The Court has ordered Name Cheap Inc. (defendant no. 2), a domain name registrar that facilitated the registration for King, to lock and suspend the domain registrations of King's associated rogue websites, including their URLs and UIs.

The court's order mandates that various Internet Service Providers (ISPs) block access to the infringing app and websites associated with it.

Furthermore, the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have been directed to issue notifications to ensure compliance among all telecom and internet service providers. This includes blocking not only the primary app but also any mirror or redirect websites that might attempt to bypass the injunction.