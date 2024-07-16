Deep fake videos of Anant and Nita Ambani promoting ‘Aviator’ go viral

Delhi: Joining the recent disturbing league of deep fake videos is a recent viral one by Aviator featuring Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Amidst the various viral videos of the Anant-Radhika wedding in Mumbai, a deep fake video of Anant and Nita promoting the online gaming app Aviator has gone viral on social media platforms.

The deep fake video showcases Anant calling Aviator ‘his favourite gaming app’, declaring nearly Rs 1 billion as a reward and gifting users five times the ‘return on winnings and double the return on losses,’ owing to the special celebration of his wedding.

The founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita has also been portrayed in a deepfake video which has been sourced to one of her interviews with CNBC-TV18.