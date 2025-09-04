Darpan Sanghvi launches CoFounder Circle, an AI-native acceleration platform

New Delhi: Darpan Sanghvi, founder of the Good Glamm Group, has announced the launch of CoFounder Circle, an AI-native Acceleration Platform for startups and MSMEs. The initiative is designed to provide entrepreneurs with access to co-founders, team members, service providers, AI-powered tools, mentors, incubators, and investors.

Sanghvi said nearly 50% of CoFounder Circle’s equity will be allocated to the community. This includes employees, active mentors, and also former Good Glamm stakeholders as part of what he described as his “restitution pledge”.

Reflecting on his journey, Sanghvi wrote on LinkedIn, “That’s it. You failed Darpan. Now roll over, stay down and never get back up. Failure is lonely. It leads to crippling self-doubt and fear, leaving you sleepless, staring at the wall, replaying moments you wish you could have handled differently.”

He acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with building and losing a business, “Make no mistake, I am not the victim here. I was the founder of a company that scaled and then failed. And when you fail after that scale, you fail hard and real people get hurt. As the founder, the consequences are mine to bear.”

Sanghvi said that his shift towards creating CoFounder Circle came after speaking to young entrepreneurs, “The more I spoke to entrepreneurs, and the more I was able to help them, the more alive I felt. That is when I realised I had discovered my purpose, to help others build, and in that process I will build again.”

According to Sanghvi, CoFounder Circle will bring together people, partners, AI-powered tools, mentors, and investors on a single platform. He added that “Generative AI is set to spawn a whole generation of new businesses while also turbo charging existing businesses. CoFounder Circle will be at that intersection of AI, business, capital and community.”

The platform is currently opening a waitlist for entrepreneurs to gain early access to incubation opportunities and a chance to present to investors at a demo day.