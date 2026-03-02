New Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar Group has received the Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, recognising its work in community-focused initiatives across India.

The award was presented at Taj Lands End during a ceremony attended by industry representatives and guests from across the country.

According to the organisation, the recognition relates to a range of initiatives undertaken by the group in areas including environmental sustainability, education, public health and community development.

Among the programmes cited were ‘Ek Ped Ek Zindagi’, which promotes environmental awareness, ‘Mitti Ke Ganesh’, encouraging eco-friendly festive practices, ‘Vastradaan’, a winter clothing donation drive for underprivileged communities, and ‘Sanskaar Vidya Niketan’, which supports education and value-based learning.

The award was accepted on behalf of the organisation by Pawan Pandey, vice president, brand and product marketing, and Mayar Penkar, chief operating officer, corporate sales.

Commenting on the recognition, Girish Agarwal, promoter director at Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, “This recognition strengthens our belief that media can be a powerful force for positive change. At Dainik Bhaskar Group, our commitment to community and sustainability is deeply rooted in our values. We will continue to build initiatives that create lasting and meaningful impact for society.”