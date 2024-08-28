DailyHunt parent VerSe Innovation acquires majority stake in Valueleaf Group

New Delhi: VerSe Innovation, the parent company of DailyHunt, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Valueleaf Group, the data-driven digital marketing solutions provider.

With this acquisition, VerSe Innovation aims to enhance its retargeting capabilities and full-stack advertising solutions, thereby driving better programmatic performance outcomes and ROI for its advertisers.

“Valueleaf and VerSe Innovation’s partnership is poised to drive significant growth for VerSe Innovation, with a projected additional $100M in revenue and 10% EBITDA margins in FY25,” said VerSe Innovation in a statement.

Valueleaf’s core strengths are its three key capabilities in the programmatic performance marketing domain: 1). A full-funnel performance data management platform encompassing 90%+ of Indian internet users. 2). Extensive supply-side integrations across thousands of websites, apps and millions of smartphones. 3). Industry-focused solutions delivered to different verticals of advertisers.

Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi, Co-founders of VerSe Innovation, stated, “The acquisition of Valueleaf Group is not only a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results for brands but also positions us for substantial revenue growth. By integrating Valueleaf’s data-driven insights with our ad tech platform, we anticipate a marked increase in advertising efficiency and effectiveness, driving higher-value partnerships. We are confident that this acquisition will solidify our trajectory of becoming India’s largest digital media tech conglomerate”

Satish Saraf and Srikanth Bureddy, Co-Founders of Valueleaf Group, remarked, “We look forward to combining our strengths with VerSe Innovation’s extensive digital media ecosystem to deliver exceptional performance marketing solutions. By integrating our innovative data-driven strategies and technologies with VerSe Innovation’s robust platforms, we are poised to elevate our impact and drive superior outcomes for brands. This partnership reinforces our goal of identifying the opportunities in the performance marketing sector and paving the way for exciting new opportunities.”

Recently, VerSe Innovation acquired Magzter to enhance its portfolio with premium English-language content.