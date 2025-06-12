Criteo unveils new brand direction with “For the Love of Commerce” tagline

New Delhi: Global commerce media platform Criteo has unveiled a new brand positioning anchored in the tagline “For the love of commerce”, marking a strategic shift as the company deepens its focus on AI-driven commerce experiences and ecosystem-wide innovation.

The rebranding signals Criteo’s intent to move beyond the transactional and functional aspects of online shopping, aiming instead to make commerce more meaningful, joyful, and connected.

The company’s refreshed identity is rooted in its belief that the next era of commerce must be shaped by emotional resonance and technological intelligence.

“The way we experience commerce is now completely shaped by AI—from the tools we use to shop to the creatives that guide our discovery,” said Brendan McCarthy, Chief Marketing Officer at Criteo. “Over the past 20 years, we’ve helped build the global commerce ecosystem. Now, we have a responsibility to improve it for the AI-driven future.”

Criteo’s recent global research reveals that 76% of shoppers find online shopping uninspiring and overly functional, underlining the need for a commerce experience that delivers more than utility. The new brand ethos embraces this gap, aiming to “put heart back in the cart” and redefine how brands and retailers engage with consumers.

The shift comes four years after the company adopted the tagline “The Future is Wide Open”, which emphasised an open and inclusive approach to commerce. McCarthy acknowledged that while that vision helped Criteo champion a connected ecosystem, it no longer fully reflects the company’s evolved role as a commerce media leader. “‘For the love of commerce’ captures the passion that drives us—to innovate, connect the ecosystem, and empower our partners to grow,” he said.

The repositioning, developed in collaboration with The Marketing Practice, is grounded in Criteo’s core values: Open, Together, and Impactful. It will be activated through high-visibility brand initiatives starting at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

At Cannes, Criteo will debut a heart-shaped orange hot air balloon billboard bearing the line “Putting heart back in the cart”, floating above the Croisette. On the ground, the brand will partner with local cafés and shops where orange heart stickers offer customers complimentary items, promoting a feel-good commerce experience.

The global rollout will continue through 2025 with out-of-home placements in key markets such as London, New York, and Tokyo, aligning with major industry events. A multi-phase influencer campaign is also set to launch this summer, engaging thought leaders and internal experts to drive conversation and awareness around the brand’s renewed mission.