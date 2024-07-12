Criteo collaborates with Microsoft Advertising for retail media growth

New Delhi: Criteo, the commerce media company today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft Advertising to bring Microsoft Advertising’s demand to Criteo’s global network of 225 retailers.

Microsoft Advertising also intends to work with Criteo as its preferred onsite media partner, extending Criteo’s monetisation technology to Microsoft Advertising’s retailer clients.

This collaboration would expand the companies’ relationship and is expected to bring new revenue to Criteo’s retail media network partners.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Microsoft Advertising to make it easier for brands to buy retail media and for retailers to expand demand into their media solutions,” said Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo.

“We look forward to continuing to evolve our collaboration and help drive growth across retail media.”

Criteo is also exploring the potential to tap into Microsoft Advertising’s leadership in generative AI and innovations, such as its AI-powered Retail Media Creative Studio.

“Together, Microsoft Advertising and Criteo can chart a new path forward for retail media, empowering the entire ecosystem with scale, simplicity, and innovation,” said Lynne Kjolso, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Retail Media at Microsoft Advertising. “We’re pleased to further our integration with Criteo, a leader in retail media and performance advertising, and look forward to exploring future opportunities.”

The demand integration and preferred onsite collaboration are expected to roll out in the second half of 2024.