Creator Gaurav Taneja calls for YouTube's accountability in Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

New Delhi: Content creator Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, has publicly advocated for the inclusion of Google CEO Sundar Pichai in legal proceedings related to the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

The controversy initially stemmed from a remark made by Allahbadia during an episode of the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent,' hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The comment, described as offensive by many, led to a significant backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs across different states against Allahbadia and other individuals associated with the show.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram, Taneja criticised the disproportionate response to the incident, suggesting that if the authorities are genuinely concerned about the content on platforms like YouTube, they should also hold the platform's leadership accountable. He specifically mentioned, "Why aren’t they summoning Sundar Pichai? Because they can’t. They can only go after the weaker ones."

Taneja's statement has sparked a debate on social media about the accountability of content platforms versus individual creators. He highlighted the involvement of various state police forces, the summoning of past guests, and the legal pressures on Allahbadia, who has now approached the Supreme Court to consolidate the FIRs filed against him.

While Allahbadia has issued a public apology for his remarks, the situation has escalated with legal actions continuing to unfold. Taneja's call for Pichai's involvement raises questions about the responsibility of tech giants in moderating content and the legal implications for content creators on such platforms.