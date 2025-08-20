Crazy gambling superstitions worldwide

People try to draw luck to their sides in all sorts of ways at the casino, many of which are pretty humorous to watch. This is usually due to some practice or object leading to something positive or negative in the past. Let’s check out what people oddly swear by around the world.

People are creatures of habit, and a lot of the time they do something that they have an odd observation tends to produce the outcomes they want. This can be going out to the cabin to help them get more of their book written or getting a coffee at a particular cafe leading to them getting a date that night. These may or may not indirectly lead to the circumstances they’re after. When it comes to casinos, people have these same types of habits but ten times more.

In a game of skill this may indeed contribute something in some minor ways but in one of pure chance, what’s the point? What are these mystical forces that people believe are attached to wearing a certain hat and sitting at a certain seat? Irrationality runs rampant. Let’s look at the most popular things people do before the baji app login or arriving at other casinos.

Avoiding the front entrance in Vegas

Some think this is bad luck and it all traces back to MGM Casino which had the mouth of a lion forming the walkway inside. Nobody wants to feel like they’re being eaten metaphorically, and when superstitions play into that, it feels like a bad omen. So people started going inside from the back and the side door.

Blowing on the dice for good luck

It’s quite popular in movies for dice to be one of the games featured in a casino scene. This is popular in America especially. This might be due to a movie that came out in 1955 called “Guys and Dolls”. Some say that charlatans used to do this to get the dice to land the right way.

Lucky red

Red is a lucky color in China, a sign of prosperity and success. All kinds of colors are big in different countries though. Green can be perceived as a color for new beginnings or simply the color of money, thus attracting it. Black can stand as a symbol for death. Some people wear it in the upper layer of their clothing, others – their underwear.

Don’t count your money

In the West, its considered bad fortune to count your money during a game, as Kenny Rogers sang in his song The Gambler. This is believed to express arrogance and boastfulness. It also takes away your attention off the game so you’re not going to be able to play the current round as well. Some just think it’s impolite.

Lending money

Some people think that when you give money away, even if it’s temporarily to a buddy, you are setting a trend toward giving up money, and thus unluckiness.

Good luck charms

Particularly somewhere like Ireland, green is seen as not only a lucky color but the color of charms. Other people carry a rabbit’s foot. The list goes on and on with:

coins

bills

necklace

Grandpa’s watch

Monuments

Throughout much of the world, there’s the custom of throwing coins into a fountain for good luck. This is because when you throw a coin inside, you get a wish. But you can’t tell anybody what that wish was or youll lose your good graces. Then there are statues which you can rub to get good luck, such as the Buddah, an elephant in Buddhism or simply an animal statue like a cat.

Position

A lot of Japanese people think that while you cross your legs you are closing yourself off from fortune. Some people choose to stand instead. Some think that sitting up straight telegraphs your seriousness and sharpness. Of course, there are certain seats where people have sat in the past, whether it’s a slot machine or a seat at the blackjack table. And they feel uneasy gambling at a new spot.

Vulture Brains

In South Africa, their traditional medicine maintains that the smoke from a dried vulture’s brains would create premonitions. Gamblers thus decided such visions would give them an unfair advantage.

Inside Superstition

Friends who go out gambling a lot recall and say to each other what their friend was wearing when they found out they were pregnant with a baby or landed a hot new job. Following that, it can be sentemental for them to wear the same sweater or Oakland A’s hat they were wearing then, believing it will give them fortune again.

Many people like to believe in mystical forces such as horoscopes existing. Sometimes this is just paranoa.

Unlucky numbers

Once you get an unlucky number, many believe you are cursed for a while. For that reason, casino hotels skip the 13th floor. In China, the number 4 is unlucky as it also sounds like their translation of “death”. Then, 7 is a good number in the West. If you encounter this number throughout the day, this may tell you it’s the best time to start gambling.

Ironically, in Italy they actually prefer to get the number 13 since it’s tied to the goddess Fortuna. In China, the number 8 is sacred standing for much of what the color red does there.

Books are bad luck

There are those in China that believe that if a book is nearby your game, you’re inviting misfortune because of a play on words in Chinese.

Hand itching in Serbia

Some believe that this is a sign that you’re about to hit it big. They think hands are a symbol of fortune.

Don’t whistle in UK

This ushers in bad luck. Sailors thought that doing so would whip up crazy bad winds. Let’s be honest – it’s just annoying too.

$50 bills

In the old days of Americana the mafia would put a bill in dead victims’ pockets after taking them out. There are also a lot of fake 50 dollar bills.

Bad love life for losers in Germany

In German there is a saying: “Unlucky at cards, lucky in love”. That means you can win at one of these things but not both at the same time. So if you lose all your money at the casino, the universe is going to compensate for that with a lover.

Keep silent in Russia

Before a game, Russians sit down quietly to clear their minds for a moment. They think this gives fortune since if you keep talking, you lose your concentration to focus on what you’re doing.

Touching a body part

Some people have bald heads which some people ask to pet for good luck. In Italy, touching a hunchback is thought to up their chances, since they want to borrow their luck from them.