Court-appointed experts confirm Delhi HC's jurisdiction in ANI vs OpenAI Case

New Delhi: In the ongoing legal battle between Asian News International (ANI) and the AI giant OpenAI, court-appointed experts have affirmed that the Delhi High Court possesses the jurisdiction to adjudicate the case.

This ruling comes as a significant milestone for ANI, which has accused OpenAI of copyright infringement by using its content to train ChatGPT without permission.

According to a news report by Hindustan Times, the experts, appointed to provide clarity on complex legal and technological issues, including Professor Arul George Scaria from the National Law School of India University and advocate Adarsh Ramanujan, concluded that despite OpenAI's servers being located outside India, the court has jurisdiction. This is primarily because OpenAI makes its services available to Indian users, including those in Delhi, where ANI is headquartered. "The location of the servers is prima facie irrelevant for establishing jurisdiction under the Indian Copyright Act," stated Ramanujan.

The case, which marks the first major copyright dispute involving generative AI in India, has attracted widespread attention due to its potential to set precedents for AI regulation and copyright law. ANI's allegations include the unauthorised use of its content, verbatim reproductions by ChatGPT, and false attributions that could harm ANI's reputation. OpenAI, on the other hand, has argued that its use of data falls under fair use and has contested the jurisdiction of Indian courts over the matter.

The next court hearing is scheduled for late February, where further arguments will be heard, possibly shaping the future landscape of AI and copyright law in India.