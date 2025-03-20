coto names Shefali Anurag as Co-Founder

New Delhi: coto, an emotional wellness platform providing live consultations, has appointed Shefali Anurag as its Co-Founder.

Previously serving as Vice-President of Marketing, she will continue to lead the brand’s marketing strategies while expanding her responsibilities in her new role.

Shefali will focus on scaling coto’s global presence, identifying new revenue streams, and enhancing user engagement. She will also oversee innovation and service scalability.

Shefali has 12+ years of marketing experience with brands like Amazon, Agoda, Pomelo, and ZipDial (now X/twitter India). She has worked on brand-building initiatives, market expansions, and PR and storytelling campaigns.

She has a background in technology, e-commerce, and fashion and has worked on media launches, including funding rounds, acquisitions, and product rollouts, across six Asian markets—India, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, and Japan.

Tarun Katial, Founder and CEO, coto, said, "We are excited to welcome Shefali as a co-founder at coto. Her strategic depth, creativity, and expertise in digital growth and brand storytelling will be pivotal as we expand our reach in the emotional wellness space. Together, we are committed to making mental and emotional well-being more accessible, personalised, and effective for individuals everywhere.”

Shefali said, "Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a passion for building brands that create real impact. Stepping into this role as co-founder at coto is an exciting opportunity to bring that passion into the realm of emotional wellness—a journey that goes beyond traditional therapy. At coto, we recognise that healing is multifaceted, encompassing not just therapeutic support but also karmic healing and seeking answers through astrology and tarot. Mental well-being should be holistic, personalised, and accessible, and I’m thrilled to work with this incredible team to expand coto’s reach and offer more people around the world a truly transformative healing experience."

Shefali is pursuing an Executive Master’s in Luxury Management from ESSEC Business School, Paris, and Parsons School of Design and holds an MSc in Economics from Symbiosis International University. She has also completed exchange programs at Stanford University and NUS, Singapore.