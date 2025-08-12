Connect Network launches precision-driven digital Out-of-Home platform

New Delhi: Connect Network, a notable Out-of-Home (OOH) agency in India, has launched Connect Digital, a new division focused on Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising. The platform integrates audience intelligence, advanced advertising technology, and creative solutions across 31 environments including streets, malls, transit hubs, corporate parks, salons, pharmacies, and gyms. It offers access to over 10 million programmatically available screens worldwide.

Central to this service is Immersive, Connect’s proprietary AI-powered AdTech platform, which enhances DOOH campaign planning, buying, and measurement by providing hyperlocal audience targeting down to street-level detail, real-time dynamic creative optimisation based on audience and context, unified campaign dashboards with transparent metrics, and programmatic access to high-impact screens in major global markets.

Haresh Nayak, CEO of Connect Network, said, “With Connect Digital, we are not just delivering digital screens, we are delivering intelligence, scale, and precision in ways the industry has never experienced. From Indian tier-2 towns to Times Square in New York, we can put your brand in front of the right audience, in the right place, at the right time and prove its impact.”

Fabian Cowan, Director of Connect Digital, added, “Marketers today face three big challenges reaching the right audience without wastage, proving campaign effectiveness, and delivering consistent experiences across markets. Connect Digital solves all three. By merging our deep OOH expertise with the precision and agility of digital, we give brands a single, intelligent system to plan, activate, and measure DOOH campaigns at scale across cities, environments, and even countries. This is the future of outdoor media: accountable, targeted, and truly connected. Yes, as digital and physical worlds continue to blend, the brands that win will be those that see DOOH not as an add-on, but as a core pillar of their omnichannel strategy.”

Connect Digital combines data-driven precision with the impact of OOH storytelling to create campaigns designed to be both seen and remembered.