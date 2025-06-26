Connect Network launches GenreAI, an AI-led cinema planning tool

New Delhi: Connect Network has launched GenreAI, a cinema planning module built into its AdTech platform, Immersive.

Advertisment

The tool uses real-time audience data, genre preferences, and brand characteristics to inform cinema advertising campaign planning.

GenreAI introduces a genre-aligned and psychographic-based approach to cinema advertising, allowing marketers to move beyond traditional metrics such as footfall and screen count, and instead focus on delivering brand messages during contextually relevant cinematic moments across languages, cultures and city tiers.

Haresh Nayak, Founder and CEO of Connect Network, said, “Cinema in India is more than entertainment; it's a shared cultural experience, an emotional language that cuts across socio-economic and regional boundaries. With GenreAI, we are no longer treating cinema as mass media; we’re treating it as match media. A strategic, behaviour-mapped channel where each screen becomes a stage for brand resonance.”

The tool integrates data from IMDB and regional movie databases with Connect Network’s in-house audience persona models. It uses brand profiling logic to align film genres with brand identities, for instance, action thrillers with disruptive brands, family dramas with legacy brands, and comedies or romances with youth-oriented brands.

It also draws on real-time mobility data, interest-based insights and demographic layers, enabling planners to hyper-target audiences down to 3,000-foot grids at the city level.

GenreAI includes a “Fit Score” framework, an AI-generated index that matches the emotional tone and audience profile of upcoming films with a brand’s narrative goals. This mechanism is intended to provide greater clarity to cinema planning by introducing a structured, algorithmic approach.

GenreAI is now available to brands using the Immersive platform.