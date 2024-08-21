Condé Nast and OpenAI ink multi-year deal

New Delhi: Condé Nast and OpenAI have signed a multi-year deal allowing OpenAI to use content from Condé Nast’s publications—including The New Yorker, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Bon Appetit, and Wiredin ChatGPT and SearchGPT.

This agreement aims to address revenue challenges faced by publishers due to changes in digital search and monetization.

Condé Nast’s CEO, Roger Lynch, emphasised the need for proper attribution and compensation while adapting to new technologies.

The terms of the deal are undisclosed, but it reflects a broader trend of media companies partnering with AI firms rather than relying on unlicensed data scraping.