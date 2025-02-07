Concept PR unveils Concept X

New Delhi: Concept PR announced Concept X, an AI-led digital-first initiative. As part of the initiative, Concept PR is offering clients digital-first solutions to engage audiences, build reputation, and deliver visibility across all touchpoints.

Concept X will create strategic and creative content using advanced tools for research, insights, development, production and amplification.

“Concept Group continues to invest heavily in data, content, digital first initiatives, AI labs, production and technology to stay ahead of the curve in all communication solutions,” said Vivek Suchanti, Chairman & MD, Concept Group.

Leveraging precision targeting, compelling content, and cutting-edge technology, Concept X crafts digital-first solutions that drive engagement, enhance visibility, and deliver measurable impact.

“With the launch of Concept X, we are redefining the digital communications landscape with a data-driven, precision-led approach. In today’s dynamic environment, content is at the heart of audience engagement, and we are committed to crafting impactful narratives that build strong, future-ready reputations. While continuing our collaboration with Concept PR’s clients, Concept X will also drive independent, transformative digital strategies tailored to the evolving needs of modern brands. It’s a commitment to innovation, compelling storytelling, and measurable growth,” said Omer Syed, CEO, Concept X.