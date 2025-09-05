New Delhi: NASDAQ-listed Cognizant has removed its logo from major social media platforms, including LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube, following a legal setback in its ongoing trademark dispute with Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The Bombay High Court recently reinstated an injunction prohibiting the IT services company from using the disputed trademark. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep V. Marne, on August 26, 2025, set aside a June 2024 order that had lifted the earlier restraint.

A Cognizant spokesperson said, “We are complying with the Order of the Division Bench of the Bombay High Court. We are doing so while we consider our options for redress. Cognizant will pursue available legal remedies to defend its right. We strongly believe that our actions have been lawful and appropriate, and we are confident that the legal process will affirm our position and deliver a just outcome. Cognizant is firmly committed to complying with the laws, regulations and judicial orders, in every jurisdiction in which we operate.”

As of now, Cognizant’s social media profiles display only its name, without a logo. The High Court directed the single judge to expedite the hearing of Atyati’s interim injunction plea. The Bench observed that allegations of suppression of information against Atyati were “debatable” and did not justify lifting the restraint. The March 19, 2024 order, which prohibited Cognizant from infringing Atyati’s copyright in its “ATYATI Device Mark”, has been restored until the interim application is decided.

According to the report, nearly three-fourths of Cognizant’s 340,000-plus workforce is based in India. This case is noted to be the first instance where a Fortune 250 company has faced such scrutiny over alleged trademark logo infringement.

Cognizant staff noticed “Innovate” replacing the company logo on work profiles, leading to confusion. The change followed a March court order restraining the firm from using its branding in India. At the time, Cognizant said it would not comment on sub-judice matters but stressed respect for intellectual property while protecting its own business interests. The company also noted that “Innovate” was being used as part of its Bluebolt innovation initiative. Atyati has argued that Cognizant’s use of an orange hexagonal honeycomb logo resembled its own and risked creating confusion affecting its business.