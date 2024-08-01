Co-founder and CRO Prashant Sinha exits from Metadome.ai

Delhi: Prashant Sinha, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Metadome.ai, has announced his exit from the company. After dedicating 5.7 years to growing Metadome.ai, formerly Adloid Technologies, Sinha is leaving to embark on a new venture in the technology sector. His aim is to tackle challenges faced by enterprises on a global scale.

During his tenure, Sinha played a role in securing partnerships with brands such as TATA Motors, Hero MotoCorp, MG India, Mahindra, Lexus, Royal Enfield, and Audi India, as well as gaining traction in the U.S. market with companies like GM Motors and Ford.

Sinha said, "My journey with Metadome.ai has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over the past 5.7 years, we have pushed the boundaries of immersive technology, revolutionizing how automotive brands connect with their customers. I am incredibly proud of the partnerships we have forged and the innovations we have brought to the industry. As I embark on my next venture, I am excited to continue exploring how cutting-edge technologies can solve complex enterprise challenges globally. The automotive sector is ripe for disruption, and I believe there's immense potential in leveraging AI, XR, and other emerging technologies to enhance intelligence and create unparalleled customer experiences. I am looking forward to this new chapter and the opportunity to drive transformative change on a global scale.”

Before joining Metadome, Sinha spent over five years with the Volkswagen Group, where he was responsible for marketing, customer experience, and digital initiatives and innovations.

