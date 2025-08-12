CNN-News18 Town Hall to focus on key civic issues ahead of Mumbai BMC elections

New Delhi: CNN-News18 is scheduled to host its Mumbai edition of the Town Hall on August 13, 2025. Following the Defence Edition, this event is themed “Ballot, BMC, and the Battle for Mumbai” and will focus on the leaders, changemakers, and cultural voices influencing the city’s future. Over the years, the Town Hall platform has brought together key figures from politics, business, and entertainment to debate national issues and discuss significant policies.

As Mumbai prepares for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections after eight years, conversations around local issues and urban challenges have intensified. At this pivotal moment, CNN-News18 Town Hall will bring together leaders and changemakers to discuss citizen expectations, governance priorities, and the evolving aspirations of the city’s residents.

This edition will also explore Mumbai’s cultural fabric, particularly its iconic film industry. The Town Hall will include discussions on contemporary cinema trends and feature voices shaping the future of Indian cinema.

Sessions at the event include “Ballot, BMC and The Battle for Mumbai,” featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Aaditya Thackeray, MLA, Shiv Sena (UBT), will participate in “Pride & Progress: Is Mumbai’s Future Regional?” Another session, “The Millennial Ministers,” will bring together Aditi Tatkare, Minister for Women and Child Development; Nitesh Rane, Minister of Fisheries & Ports; and Yogesh Kadam, Minister of State for Home (Urban), all from the Maharashtra government. Filmmaker Mohit Suri will also take part in a session titled “Love, Loss and Legacy,” discussing his recent directorial work.

Smriti Mehra, CEO, English & Business News at Network18, said, “After the success of ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall – The Defence Edition’, we are proud to return with a renewed focus on issues that make national headlines in our upcoming Town Hall in Mumbai. As India’s No. 1 English news channel for more than 3 years, CNN-News18 continues to spotlight local concerns and amplify meaningful conversations through this impactful format.”

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, added, “CNN-News18 Town Hall is back with its Mumbai edition, spotlighting the theme ‘Ballot, BMC, and the Battle for Mumbai.’ This edition will highlight key issues faced by Mumbaikars, as politicians and leaders come together to shape and share their vision for the city. With the upcoming BMC elections, these conversations are more relevant than ever. This Town Hall edition is intended to serve as a powerful platform for dialogue, accountability, and citizen-centric conversation at a crucial moment for Mumbai’s civic future.”

The event will be broadcast live on CNN-News18 on August 13, 2025 at 4 PM, and will also be available on the channel’s YouTube platform.