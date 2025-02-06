CNN-News18 emerges as No.1 English news channel on YouTube for Delhi Exit Poll coverage

New Delhi: CNN-News18 dominated the English viewership during the Exit Poll coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, exceeding 80,000 viewers and reinforcing its position as the top choice for audiences.

On its YouTube channel, CNN-News18 achieved an impressive 81,818 peak concurrent views, leading the English news space. (Source: Databeings, 5th Feb’25 (Time – 6:00 to 7:30 pm)

According to data from Databeings, CNN-News18 comfortably outpaced its competitors, with Times Now registering 13,598 peak views and India Today capturing 8,128 concurrent views. CNN-News18 outperformed its closest competitor, Times Now, with 6x viewership on YouTube.

CNN-News18 has been the number one English news channel since BARC ratings resumed more than two years ago. The channel’s success is attributed to its exceptional teams of reporters, editors, and anchors, supported by cutting-edge technology and innovative programming. With a commitment to delivering unmatched news content, News18 continues to set benchmarks for excellence in the media industry.