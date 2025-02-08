CNN-News18 achieves a peak of 320K+ YouTube concurrency on Counting Day of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Network18’s CNN-News18 has emerged as the number one choice of viewers during the much-awaited Counting Day coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections on Saturday.

CNN-News18 dominated the English news space with a staggering 3,24,788 peak concurrent viewers on YouTube at 09:35 am.

According to data from Databeings, the channel raced ahead of competitors like India Today, which trailed by over 2,50,000 viewers, capturing 68,904 viewers. Republic World and Times Now captured 32,008 and 31,443 concurrent viewers, respectively.