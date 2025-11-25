CNBC-TV18 hosts Future Female Forward in New Delhi on Nov 25

New Delhi: CNBC-TV18’s third season of Future Female Forward is set to take place in New Delhi on November 25, 2025, extending the initiative’s ongoing discussions on gender parity, leadership and inclusive growth. Earlier editions were held in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The Delhi chapter is expected to focus on policy, institutional influence and long-term structural change.

The event will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, innovators and grassroots representatives. Discussions are expected to explore accountability mechanisms, workplace interventions and community-level strategies that could translate into measurable outcomes.

The programme will open with remarks from Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, followed by a keynote address by Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, on translating institutional commitments on parity into practical steps.

A central feature of the event will be the recognition of the Future Female Forward Icons. The list includes, Sonali Ghosh, Field Director, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve; Sonika Yadav, Woman Constable, Delhi Police; Mittal Patel, Social Reformer and Founder of VSSM; Kamana Gautam, Sustainability Enthusiast; sisters Remani Menon (85) and Valsala Menon (87), who travelled globally in their eighties; Aanchal Anita Dhara, Spoken Word and Mixed Media Artist; Bibijan Halemani, President of the Bibi Fatima Self Help Group; Rimjhim Agrawal, Co-founder and CTO, BrainSightAI; and Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Gujarat.

Panels and conversations scheduled for the day include a leaders’ forum and a townhall with Rajesh Varrier (Cognizant India), Ajay Sharma (HSBC India), Nyrika Holkar (Godrej & Boyce), Pooja Sharma Goyal (The Udaiti Foundation), Mona Khandhar, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Info Edge). Fireside discussions will feature Guneet Monga, Ritu Arora (Allianz Investment Management), Preeti Bajaj (Luminous Power Technologies), Harita Gupta (Sutherland), Neha Mathur (Urban Company), Suman Hegde (Jubilant FoodWorks), Mohit Malhotra (Dabur), Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness) and Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Shereen Bhan said, “CNBC-TV18 Future Female Forward has always been about enabling women to take their place where decisions are made. Bringing the State Chapter to New Delhi allows us to engage directly with policymakers and industry leaders on what must change for women to access equal opportunity, equal influence and equal visibility.”

Hitendra Dave added, “At HSBC, we firmly believe that diverse experiences, perspectives, and voices are integral to who we are and the way we operate. We are committed to fostering a workplace that is both diverse and inclusive, reflecting the communities we serve. CNBC-TV18 Future Female Forward serves as a vital platform that inspires industries and society to challenge existing norms, eliminate biases, and build workplaces that offer equitable opportunities and clear pathways to leadership.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18, said, “Future Female Forward reinforces that India’s progress is incomplete without women leading it. When we invest in women’s education, safety and economic opportunity, we strengthen families, communities and the nation. I’m glad to see this platform driving real action and accountability and I’m extremely happy to have the unwavering support of partners, HSBC India, Cognizant, The Udaiti Foundation and FICCI, who share and strengthen this mission.”

Rajesh Varrier said, “Gender parity starts with intent but thrives on consistent action. Women bring the diverse perspectives and leadership organisations need in a fast-changing world. Future Female Forward helps highlight the gaps, celebrate role models, and build workplaces where women can rise without barriers.”

CNBC-TV18’s Future Female Forward is presented by HSBC India, co-presented by Cognizant, powered by Reliance Industries, with The Udaiti Foundation as knowledge partner and FICCI as industry partner.