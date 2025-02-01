CNBC-Awaaz records 5 lakh concurrent views on YouTube during FM speech

New Delhi: CNBC-Awaaz emerged as the undisputable leader in Budget coverage, drawing over 5 lakh concurrent viewers on YouTube as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025. (Source: Databeings)

According to YouTube concurrent data for all feed, CNBC-Awaaz saw peak concurrency, capturing 4,99, 451 views at 12.05 pm, during the FM’s pivotal speech. This was three times higher than Zee Business, which peaked at 1,72,842 at the time. ET Now Swadesh trailed far behind at 13,633 concurrent views.

The channel maintained its leadership throughout the Budget speech, consistently attracting the highest viewership from 11 AM to 12:30 PM.

Speaking on the unparalleled leadership of the network’s Hindi business news brand, Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18, said, "These numbers reinforce CNBC-AWAAZ as India’s number one destination for Budget coverage, which outperformed not just business news competitors but also leading Hindi news channels. Given the channel’s 20-year legacy, audiences have trusted us for clarity, depth, and real-time insights on one of the most important economic events in the country. We thank our viewers and advertisers and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to both.”