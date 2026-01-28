New Delhi: As India prepares for the Union Budget 2026–27, CNBC-AWAAZ has outlined its editorial coverage built around the theme ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat ka Dum’, positioning the programming around India’s economic strength and self-reliance.

The Union Budget 2026–27 will be presented on February 1, 2026, and remains a key policy event influencing incomes, savings, taxation, employment, prices and long-term financial security. CNBC-AWAAZ said its Budget coverage will focus on decoding policy measures and their implications for households, businesses and investors.

The channel’s dedicated Budget editorial team will provide real-time analysis of announcements, breaking down fiscal measures, taxation changes and sectoral allocations into accessible insights. This will be supported by pre- and post-Budget programming across the week.

CNBC-AWAAZ cited its long-standing association with Budget coverage, noting its 21-year presence in business news broadcasting. Over the years, the channel has built a reputation for detailed analysis and real-time interpretation of policy developments.

This year’s programming will track how Budget proposals strengthen self-reliance across sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, MSMEs, SMEs, start-ups, agriculture, defence, energy, technology and financial inclusion. The coverage will also examine announcements relevant to middle-class families, senior citizens, entrepreneurs, professionals, small businesses and first-time investors.

Expert-led discussions will analyse how policy measures relate to domestic manufacturing, employment generation, innovation, exports, ease of doing business, markets and personal finance.

According to the channel, the editorial focus will extend beyond headline announcements to assess how economic policy decisions are reflected at the grassroots level, and how individuals can interpret these changes within the broader growth narrative.

Expert line-up

CNBC-AWAAZ’s Budget Day coverage will feature market participants and sector specialists. The programming will be led by Budget Editors Rahul Arora (Ashika Institutional Equities), Gurmeet Chadha (Complete Circle) and Ashish Chaturmohta (JM Financial).

The channel’s regular Budget panel will include Nilesh Shah (Kotak AMC), Saurabh Mukherjea (Marcellus), Sunil Singhania (Abakkus), Vijay Kedia (Kedia Securities) and tax expert Sharad Kohli, who will analyse policy announcements and market responses as they unfold.

Other participants scheduled across the day include Navneet Munot (HDFC AMC), Prashant Khemka (White Oak Capital), Raamdeo Agrawal (Motilal Oswal), Madhu Kela (MK Ventures) and Amisha Vora (Prabhudas Lilladher).

From 8:00 am to 3:30 pm, the channel’s ‘Tech Panchayat’ segment will bring together technical analysts to track live market movements and discuss trading strategies during Budget Day.

Leadership commentary

Anuj Singhal, Managing Editor, CNBC-AWAAZ & CNBC BAJAR, said, “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat ka Dum’ is not just a Budget theme for us, it is a reflection of India’s economic confidence today. Our focus is on decoding how Budget 2026 strengthens domestic capabilities, supports wealth creation, and empowers the middle class, entrepreneurs and investors to participate meaningfully in India’s growth story. At CNBC-AWAAZ, we will explain every announcement in the simplest possible manner, so viewers can clearly see the opportunity behind every policy decision.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO, English & Business News, Network18, said, “The Union Budget 2026 is a defining moment for households, businesses, and investors alike, and viewers place their trust in CNBC-AWAAZ for in-depth and real-time coverage. With ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat ka Dum’, CNBC-AWAAZ reinforces its core promise of delivering clear, credible, and actionable insights that truly matter to viewers. Our thoughtfully curated Budget programming will cut through complexity and analyse its real-world impact, empowering audiences to understand the budget and make informed financial decisions with confidence. We also thank our partners for their support in bringing this comprehensive Budget coverage to our viewers.”

Television and digital coverage

Alongside television programming, CNBC-AWAAZ will extend its Budget coverage across digital and social media platforms through a ‘Budget Booster’ format. The integration is designed to provide continuous updates and access to analysis as announcements and market reactions develop.

The channel said its overall Budget narrative will reflect the economic themes emerging from the Union Budget, supported by editorial analysis and expert perspectives.