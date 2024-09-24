Cloudflare launches AI Audit to control content used for AI models

Delhi: Cloudflare announced AI Audit, a set of tools to help websites of any size analyze and control how their content is used by artificial intelligence (AI) models. Additionally, Cloudflare is developing a new feature where content creators can reliably set a fair price for their content that is used by AI companies for model training and retrieval augmented generation (RAG).

“AI will dramatically change content online, and we must all decide together what its future will look like,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. "Content creators and website owners of all sizes deserve to own and have control over their content. If they don’t, the quality of online information will deteriorate or be locked exclusively behind paywalls. With Cloudflare's scale and global infrastructure, we believe we can provide the tools and set the standards to give websites, publishers, and content creators control and fair compensation for their contribution to the Internet, while still enabling AI model providers to innovate."

With AI Audit, Cloudflare aims to give content creators information and take back control so there can be a transparent exchange between the websites that want greater control over their content, and the AI model providers that are in need of fresh data sources, so that everyone benefits.

Existing Cloudflare customers can access the AI Tab from their dashboard today to review analytics for their sites and start controlling bots now.