CLICK 2025 opens in New Delhi with focus on performance and affiliate marketing shifts

New Delhi: The 11th edition of India’s affiliate and performance marketing conference opened today in New Delhi under the title CLICK 2025. Organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the two-day event at Andaz brings together participants from across the marketing ecosystem, including brands, agencies, publishers, affiliate networks, creators, and technology platforms.

Day one recorded a footfall of more than 5,000. Sessions throughout the day explored how performance marketing is shifting from traditional affiliate models towards more integrated, return-on-investment driven growth strategies. Discussions also addressed India’s role in the changing global market, evolving customer acquisition approaches, cross-border opportunities, and the use of AI in personalisation.

In an inaugural fireside chat, Priya Choudhary, Director, Business Solutions at Google, said, “Performance marketing is evolving faster than we can imagine as more than 900 million Indians come online. Much of this surge is driven by Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, especially Gen Z, who are redefining how the internet is accessed and experienced.”

Parul Mehta Bhargava, Co-founder and CEO of vCommission, remarked, “From running lead generation in the US over the past few years, my biggest learning is that affiliates are not vendors, they are partners. Faster feedback loops and high intent consent-driven leads have become the new currency of growth.”

A report titled Scaling D2C Success with Affiliate Marketing was launched at the conference, outlining case studies and strategies used by direct-to-consumer brands through affiliate and performance channels.

The programme featured keynote addresses, masterclasses, and panel discussions with industry representatives including Lee-Ann Johnstone (Founder, Affiverse), Rajiv Dubey (VP, Marketing, Dabur India), Sidharth Shakdher (CMO and Business Head, Paytm), Vikram Singh (Digital Marketing Head, ITC Hotels), Dennis Yu (CEO, Blitz Metrics), Srikanth Bureddy (Co-founder, Valueleaf), Purvaa Kapadia (Head of Marketing and CRM, Marks and Spencer), Nikita Singh (Specialist, Regional Marketing, Fortis Healthcare), and Anjali Dutta (Head of Digital Studio, Tech Mahindra), among others.

CLICK 2025 has industry partners including vCommission, Valueleaf, Singhtek, Apptrove by Trackier, Confluencr, MGID, Affise, GrabOn, and Offer18, with support from ONDC.