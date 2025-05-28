CleverTap launches 'Promos' to streamline brand loyalty and rewards programs

New Delhi: CleverTap, a customer engagement platform, has introduced Promos, a new solution aimed at consolidating how brands create, manage, and optimise rewards, promotions, and loyalty programmes. Promos is built on technology from rehook.ai, which CleverTap recently acquired.

The platform offers an API-first system for handling various types of customer incentives, including coupons, loyalty points, cashback, vouchers, and gamified rewards. According to the company, Promos is intended to address the fragmentation marketers often face when using multiple tools for rewards programmes, customer data management, messaging, and analytics.

Promos integrates these functions into CleverTap’s engagement platform, enabling users to segment audiences, automate campaigns, personalise experiences, deliver real-time incentives, and track performance from a single interface.

“CleverTap Promos rewrites the rewards management playbook,” said Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap. “Rather than tallying one-off redemptions, we’re forging lasting customer relationships—making every point, perk, and offer a personalised, memorable moment rooted in trust and authenticity.”

The company states that the platform enables behaviour-triggered rewards to be launched quickly, while also allowing campaign optimisation in real time.

Akhil Suhag, Co-founder and CEO, rehook.ai, commented: “Rewards and loyalty management shouldn’t force marketers to navigate a maze of siloed systems. Promos lets brands oversee loyalty, incentives, and engagement from one unified hub. This speeds up execution, clearing operational clutter and turning customer retention into a compounding engine for sustainable growth. I’m excited for marketers to experience its power and convenience firsthand.”