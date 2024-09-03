CleverTap launches Product Experiences for optimised app and website experience

Delhi: CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, announced the launch of Product Experiences. Product Experiences allows product and growth managers to personalize as well as optimise app and website user experiences.

The key components of Product Experiences include Remote Config and Product A/B Testing. Remote Config allows marketers and product managers to map app and web functionalities to Remote Config’s user friendly interface. They can create precise segments with zero-code and override variable values to tailor the experience for specific audiences directly from the CleverTap dashboard.

With Product A/B Tests, marketers can set up experiments with multiple variants related to UI, functionality, and workflows. Through precise measurement of results based on key performance indicators (KPIs), businesses can analyse performance with detailed analytics and deploy to their user base.

Anand Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap, said, “Businesses are continuously striving to push out newer features and updates to benefit the end user. The app updates that bring these changes are often the result of a complex, time-consuming and resource-intensive process. App release cycles are not scalable, cost-effective or agile enough to respond to market demands and keep up with the rapidly changing business environment. Product Experiences addresses these industry pain points by empowering businesses to take control of their app and web experiences with minimum technical dependency. Its unique capabilities offer CleverTap customers an all-in-one solution that redefines campaign management and performance and app and web experience management, proving to be a complete platform for future digital engagement success.”