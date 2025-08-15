ChatGPT introduces India-exclusive pricing with Plus Plan at Rs 1,999, Pro Plan at Rs 19,900

New Delhi: OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has launched a pilot program for India-exclusive pricing, allowing users to subscribe to its AI services in Indian rupees for the first time.

The move makes India one of the few markets, alongside the UK and parts of Europe, where local currency payments are available.

The ChatGPT Plus plan is priced at Rs 1,999 per month (including GST), offering access to the advanced GPT-5 model with enhanced reasoning, faster image generation, expanded message and upload limits, and features like custom GPTs, projects, and Sora video generation.

The higher-end ChatGPT Pro plan, tailored for enterprise users and advanced researchers, costs Rs 19,900 per month.

The Pro plan includes unlimited messages and uploads, pro-level reasoning capabilities, maximised deep research and agent mode, and early access to new features under OpenAI’s research preview.

Businesses opting for the Team plan will pay Rs 2,099 per seat per month, a slight reduction from the previous dollar-based rate of $30 (approximately Rs 2,600).

Previously, Indian users paid in US dollars—$20 (around Rs 1,750) for Plus, $200 (around Rs 17,500) for Pro, and $30 per seat for Team, often incurring currency conversion fees that made subscriptions less accessible.

The new pricing, while slightly higher due to GST, eliminates these hurdles, aligning with OpenAI’s push to tap into India’s booming AI market.

India is now OpenAI’s second-largest market outside the US, with CEO Sam Altman hinting it could soon surpass the US in ChatGPT usage.

The pricing overhaul follows the recent launch of GPT-5, which boasts improved performance in 12 Indian languages, making it more relevant for India’s diverse user base.

Competitors such as Google and Perplexity are stepping up their game in India. Perplexity is partnering with Bharti Airtel to offer its 360 million users a free one-year premium subscription—typically worth Rs 17,000, while Google is giving college students complimentary access to its AI tools for a year.