ChatGPT back online after brief outage globally

New Delhi: ChatGPT returned to full operation on Thursday after experiencing a short-lived global outage.

The service went down around mid-morning EST, with users reporting issues across various platforms, including the website, mobile app, and API.

OpenAI acknowledged the disruption on their X account, stating, "ChatGPT is back online after a brief outage. We appreciate your patience as we work to ensure stable service." The issue was resolved within a couple of hours, with the company confirming normal operations by early afternoon.

The exact cause of the outage wasn't detailed, but it affected millions of users who rely on ChatGPT for everything from simple queries to complex coding tasks.

Social media was abuzz with users sharing their relief at the service's return, with many expressing their dependency on the tool for daily activities.