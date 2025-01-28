Channel Factory appoints Amit Rathi as MD

New Delhi: Channel Factory, the technology company specialising in AI-powered advertising solutions on YouTube and other platforms, has appointed Amit Rathi as Managing Director for India.

“Our expansion in India isn’t just a step forward—it’s a declaration of our long-term commitment to this dynamic market,” said Kartik Mehta, Head of Asia at Channel Factory. “With the Pune development centre and the addition of a visionary leader like Amit Rathi, we’re positioned to redefine AI-driven contextual and brand-suitable advertising not just in India but globally. Amit’s leadership and our growing team in India will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of this high-growth region.”

Rathi will spearhead Channel Factory’s Indian operations, focusing on scaling business opportunities, fostering client relationships, and AI-powered solutions for advertisers worldwide.

“I am honoured to join Channel Factory at such an exciting time,” said Rathi. “The company’s vision of creating a safe, AI-driven, brand-suitable video ecosystem aligns perfectly with the needs of India’s evolving digital landscape. With our development centre in Pune and an ambitious hiring plan, we are not just investing in technology—we are investing in the future of digital advertising in India.”