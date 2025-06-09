CCPA asks e-commerce platforms to self audit for ‘dark patterns’ in user interfaces

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed all e-commerce platforms to conduct self-audits within three months to identify and remove “dark patterns” — deceptive design practices that mislead users into actions they may not have intended to take.

Advertisment

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Saturday, the directive aims to ensure that platforms examine their interfaces for any features that may undermine consumer choice or amount to unfair trade practices.

“All e-commerce platforms have been advised to conduct self-audits to identify dark patterns within 3 months of the issue of the advisory, and take necessary steps to ensure that their platforms are free from such dark patterns,” the ministry said, as reported by Press Trust of India.

Platforms have also been encouraged to submit self-declarations after completing their audits, affirming that their sites are free from manipulative practices. The CCPA said such declarations would “help build consumer trust and create a fairer digital marketplace”.

The authority has already issued notices to several e-commerce platforms for violating the guidelines related to dark patterns, though it has not disclosed the names of the companies involved.

Dark patterns refer to interface design tricks such as false urgency messages, hidden charges added at checkout, subscription traps, and misleading advertisements, all of which manipulate consumer decisions.

To strengthen enforcement, the government had previously set up a Joint Working Group that includes representatives from ministries, regulators, consumer rights groups, and national law universities. The group is responsible for monitoring violations and recommending public awareness campaigns.

In 2023, the government notified guidelines against dark patterns, identifying 13 specific practices including basket sneaking, confirm shaming, forced actions, bait-and-switch tactics, drip pricing, and disguised subscription models.

The advisory forms part of the broader government strategy to improve consumer protection in India’s growing digital economy.