CARS24 and Truecaller partner for elevated customer experience

Delhi: CARS24 has announced a partnership with Truecaller. The partnership aims to elevate customer safety and streamline business communication in the AutoTech landscape.

CARS24 aims to leverage Truecaller’s CX capabilities, such as Video Caller ID and Call Me Back. Using Video Caller ID, the media capability adds a visual representation of the brand and aims to enhance the user’s experience.

As part of Truecaller’s Customer Experience solutions, CARS24 has enabled the Call Me Back capability, which gives them an idea of customer intent and availability to make calls at the right time when an important call from a business gets missed. This helps them identify interested customers, get callback requests on user-preferred slots, and avoid repeat calls.

CARS24 also leverages Truecaller's 1-Tap, OTP-less verification solution.

Commenting on this development, Gajendra Jangid, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder at CARS24, said, “Customer trust is everything to us, and this partnership with Truecaller takes that trust to the next level. We’re all about making the car buying and selling experience as smooth and secure as possible. With Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution, our customers can feel confident that when we reach out, it's genuinely us, ensuring every interaction is clear, efficient, and exactly what they need.”

Speaking about the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM and Developer Products, Truecaller, said, “Truecaller is synonymous with trust and safety in communication. We provide businesses with solutions that boost communication experience and ensure safety while communicating with users. We are excited about our journey with CARS24, enabling them to ensure their customers have a safer, smoother, and more seamless experience. There is no greater joy than contributing to these meaningful moments of users with the right experience.”