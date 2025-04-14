Canva launches Visual Suite 2.0

New Delhi: Canva has unveiled the Visual Suite 2.0 – the company’s biggest product launch since founding in 2012, reimagining how teams create, communicate, and collaborate in the AI-powered era.

Unveiled at Canva’s fourth Canva Create event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Visual Suite 2.0 includes visual spreadsheets, advanced data visualisation, conversational design, personalised content, and new ways to create interactive experiences.

"We’re thrilled to unveil the Visual Suite 2.0 where creativity meets productivity, the biggest product launch since Canva was founded more than a decade ago. Each year, our community of 230 million people shares millions of ideas, and one we hear time and again is the desire to bring creativity and productivity into a single, seamless flow,” said Melanie Perkins, Co-Founder and CEO, Canva. “From reimagined workplace essentials to entirely new ways to create with your own design partner, we’re excited to continue making it easier than ever for anyone to bring their ideas to life.”

The various features include Visual Suite in One Design, which eliminates the need for separate tools, fragmented workflows, and disconnected files, along with Canva Sheets, Magic Studio which provides personalised, on-brand content, Magic Charts, Canva AI, Canva Code and Canva Photo Editor.