Canva integrates with ChatGPT to enable real-time design access

New Delhi: Canva has launched a new integration with ChatGPT, introducing a design-focused connector and Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server.

The developments are intended to streamline how users interact with AI tools during creative workflows, enabling content generation and collaboration directly within AI assistants.

The new features allow users to access Canva’s design suite, including Docs, Presentations and templates, without leaving the AI conversation. Users can retrieve, analyse, and build on their past work while working with OpenAI’s latest model.

Canva also launched the MCP Server, which allows AI assistants to access a user’s Canva account and incorporate real-time design data and brand assets into content creation.

“AI agents and assistants have become indispensable creative partners, yet current workflows require users to manually add context or references, creating complexity,” said Anwar Haneef, GM and Head of Ecosystem at Canva. “We’re embedding Canva directly into the AI tools people use every day so they can brainstorm, create, and publish content faster. This is a major step in our vision to make the complex simple and build an all-in-one AI workflow that’s secure and accessible to all.”

The connector is designed for use across a range of roles. Marketers can summarise campaign reports or reference launch plans, while sales professionals can generate proposals using past customer feedback and pricing slides. Educators can use the tool to draw from previous lesson plans and curriculum content.

Nate Gonzalez, Head of Business Products at OpenAI, said, “Launching the Canva deep research connector means businesses and their employees get faster, better insights because ChatGPT has more context. We’re thrilled to work together to bring powerful AI to many of today’s most important workflows.”

The MCP Server, now live, allows Canva’s capabilities to be embedded in other platforms such as Salesforce’s Agentforce. Users can prompt assistants to generate branded visuals, autofill charts with AI insights, and export contextualised templates without switching platforms.

Privacy and security are managed under Canva Shield, which governs the handling of user data within AI-powered environments.