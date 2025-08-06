Business Today to present 100 reform ideas at BT India@100 Summit 2025

New Delhi: Business Today Multiverse will host the BT India@100 Summit on August 8, 2025 in New Delhi, convening policymakers, economists, and business leaders to discuss India's long-term developmental priorities. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will deliver the keynote address, focusing on the country’s growth outlook.

Held under the theme India@2047: Blueprint for a Developed Nation, the event will address the structural, economic, and institutional shifts required for India to transition into a high-income, innovation-driven economy by the time it completes a century of independence.

The speaker list includes Dr Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission; Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM); NK Singh, former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission; and Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.

Discussions will focus on areas such as trade, urbanisation, digital infrastructure, institutional reform, and sustainability, examining the conditions necessary for India to join the ranks of the world’s top three economies.

One of the summit’s key announcements will be the unveiling of Business Today’s 100 Ideas for India@100, a list of policy suggestions and structural proposals across ten priority sectors. The list includes reform proposals on GST 2.0, land and labour, air quality, women’s safety, and infrastructure for education and digital access.

The recommendations were informed by internal research and expert consultations with Manish Sabharwal (TeamLease), Rajesh Shukla (PRICE), and inputs from organisations such as ICRIER, CSIS, ASER, along with former policymakers Anil Swarup and Subhash Chandra Garg.

The event will explore how to align long-term policy vision with the realities of governance and growth. Discussions will consider the roles of government, industry, civil society, and citizens in shaping India’s developmental trajectory.