Business Today hosts inaugural ‘India’s Most Sustainable Companies’ awards and summit on June 6

New Delhi: Business Today Multiverse will host the inaugural edition of BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies – Summit & Awards 2025 on June 6 in New Delhi. The event is aimed at recognising corporate leadership in sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance, and responsible business conduct. The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Charting India Inc’s Sustainable Future’.

The event is expected to convene a cross-section of stakeholders from industry, government, finance, and the sustainability space to discuss the pressing need for Indian corporates to align economic growth with environmental and social objectives.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, will deliver the keynote address, outlining the government’s broader environmental vision and India’s roadmap towards sustainable development.

The awards associated with the summit are based on a structured evaluation led by CareEdge ESG Ratings, the knowledge partner for the initiative. The assessment considered publicly available information from the top 1,000 listed entities across 11 sectors identified as having significant environmental and social impacts. The final selection was overseen by a jury chaired by Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of the State Bank of India.

Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, will deliver the welcome address at the event.

Speakers include senior professionals involved in corporate governance, public policy, and ESG leadership. Among them are Nikunj Dube, Director & Head, CARE ESG Ratings; Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Sustainability Head, PepsiCo India and South Asia; Anjalli Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato; Namrata Rana, National Head of ESG, KPMG in India; and Pramod Rao, Executive Director, SEBI.

Other panellists include Seema Arora, Deputy Director General, CII; Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Group; Abanti Sankaranarayanan, EVP – Group Public Affairs, Mahindra & Mahindra; and Dr Anantharaman Subramaniyan, Head of Strategy, Sustainability, CSR & Skilling, Siemens.

The event will also feature insights from experts such as Sanjay Podder, Global MD–Technology, Sustainability & Innovation, Accenture; Dr Nilanjan Ghosh, Director, Blue Economy & Climate, ORF; Safi Ahsan Rizvi, Advisor, NDMA; Dr Jaivardhan Ramanlal Bhatt, Distinguished Fellow, RIS; and Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Senior Fellow, Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

Further speakers include Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner, Avaana Climate & Sustainability Fund; Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Capital; Mridula Ramesh, Founder, Sundaram Climate Institute; Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group; Joshua Wycliffe, Chief of Operations, International Solar Alliance; Meyyappan Nagappan, Partner, Trilegal; Amit Kapur, Partner, JSA; Srinath Sridharan, Corporate Advisor; and Ashish Parikh, COO, Diageo India.

The evening will close with the BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Awards, recognising organisations for their performance in ESG practices. Business Today will also unveil a special edition of its magazine focused on sustainability, accompanied by the campaign message, “Sustainability is no longer an option, it is the only way forward.”

The summit is supported by industry partners including L&T (Green Partner), Diageo (CPG Sustainability Partner), PepsiCo (Sustainable Progress Partner), along with associate partners KREDL and RVNL.