Business Today hosts AI Summit 2025 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Business Today is hosting the Business Today AI Summit 2025 on October 29, 2025, in Bengaluru.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, technologists, and researchers to chart India’s course in the Artificial Intelligence era.

Backed by IndiaAI Mission, the summit will serve as a strategic forum to discuss how the nation can harness this technological shift to emerge as a global leader in responsible and inclusive AI adoption.

The Business Today AI Summit 2025 will feature perspectives from voices in Finance, Business, Technology, Academia and Governance, including S. Sathish, Partner & National Leader – Industrial Manufacturing, KPMG in India; R. Ganesan, Head, Corporate Centre, L&T Construction; Himani Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India & South Asia; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman & Co-founder, Infosys; Saurabh Kumar Sahu, MD & Lead – India Business, Accenture; Aparajita Puri, Partner, McKinsey & Company; and Shashidhar Ramakrishnaiah, CTO, Fractal.

BT’s AI summit will bring a series of keynote sessions and panel discussions to explore how Artificial Intelligence is powering India’s digital and economic transformation.

The event will delve into how AI is disrupting traditional industries, reimagining manufacturing, mastering engineering intelligence, enabling data-driven innovation, and creating new business models across sectors.

It will also spotlight AI’s potential to address some of the country’s most pressing challenges, from Healthcare to Finance & education to sustainability and smart governance, while positioning India at the forefront of setting global standards for ethical, scalable and human-centric AI deployment.