New Delhi: The 26th edition of Business Today Golf is set to commence in Hyderabad on November 29, marking the start of a seven-city corporate golf circuit across India. Following Hyderabad, the tournament will move to Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai, with the season concluding on March 6, 2026.

Now in its 26th year, the tournament has become a recognised platform for corporate leaders and senior executives to engage in competitive golf while connecting with peers across industries. The opening event in Hyderabad will feature former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin as Guest of Honour.

Over the past quarter-century, Business Today Golf has attracted some of India’s most recognised sports figures, including Kapil Dev, Suresh Raina, Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Bajaj, Madan Lal and Mohammad Azharuddin. Their involvement has underscored the intersection of sportsmanship and leadership, highlighting qualities such as focus, discipline, strategy and resilience.

The 2025-26 season will offer a series of tournaments across India’s leading golf courses, bringing together participants from business and sports to share experiences and engage in competitive play.