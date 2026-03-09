New Delhi: Business Today Golf, one of India’s longest-running corporate golfing platforms, concluded its 26th edition with a season finale in Mumbai on March 6, 2026.

The event featured champions, business leaders and distinguished guests, including Ashank Desai, Chairman and Founder of Mastek, who attended as the Chief Guest. The evening combined competition, camaraderie and leadership on the fairway.

The 2025–26 season, presented by AU Small Finance Bank, began in Hyderabad on November 29, 2025 with cricketing legend Mohammad Azharuddin as Chief Guest. The tournament then moved across seven major business centres, including Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Gurugram, before concluding in Mumbai.

Over the four-month season, the platform offered participants access to some of India’s prominent golf courses while enabling executives to strengthen professional networks beyond the workplace.

Now in its 26th year, Business Today Golf has become a forum where industry leaders and entrepreneurs test their skill, exchange perspectives and build professional relationships in a setting that is both competitive and relaxed. Past editions have also featured celebrated sporting personalities, such as Kapil Dev, Suresh Raina, Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Bajaj and Madan Lal, adding prestige and excitement to the tournament.

The 2025–26 season concluded with spirited competition and networking at the Mumbai finale, continuing the legacy of Business Today Golf as a platform that blends corporate engagement with sportsmanship.