Burson launches AI-based tool to link reputation to business outcomes

New Delhi: Communications firm Burson has introduced Reputation Capital, a new AI-driven platform designed to connect a company’s reputation with measurable business results, including sales, stock performance and customer intent. The platform combines live data analysis with advisory support to help organisations respond more quickly to reputational changes.

The offering, accessible through the WPP Open platform, provides real-time reputation tracking by analysing a range of inputs, from media coverage to social and digital signals, and matches them against eight reputation indicators such as leadership, innovation, and corporate responsibility.

The goal is to provide businesses with insights into how various factors influence their public perception and the potential financial consequences of reputational shifts.

“Our core belief at Burson is that reputation is the most valuable asset that any organisation possesses,” said Corey duBrowa, Global CEO, Burson. “With Reputation Capital, we're pinpointing the specific drivers of reputation, forecasting the impact of potential actions, connecting these insights directly to business outcomes, and pairing them with expert counsel.”

Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Burson Group India, added, “Reputational Capital gives us a more tangible, AI-powered solution for understanding and even predicting that impact. And we are then pairing these insights with expert counsel, and helping clients make their reputation a competitive advantage.”

Chad Latz, Global Chief Innovation Officer at Burson, noted, “Reputation Capital changes the game by providing a dynamic understanding of a brand’s reputation in the marketplace and predicting the impact of actions relative to key business metrics.”

“This profiling exercise underscores the critical role of reputation in driving financial outcomes,” duBrowa said. “For boards, it makes reputation – always a subject in the boardroom – a more tangible asset for every company and brand.”

Grant Toups, Global Chief Digital and Intelligence Officer, added: “Reputation Capital delivers that specificity, arming our clients with the predictive intelligence needed to build and sustain the reputational currency that drives business performance.”

Felipe Thomaz, Associate Professor at the University of Oxford and Co-Founder and Managing Director of Augmented Intelligence Labs, commented: “Burson’s Reputation Capital is an exceptionally advanced platform that takes the most comprehensive view of reputation – and provides the most actionable intelligence – of anything that’s currently on the market.”