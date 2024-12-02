BSNL partners  with IPTV provider Skypro

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) has partnered with Skypro, an IPTV service provider.

In a statement, the company wrote, “This collaboration aims to bring a next-generation television and internet experience to BSNL consumers across India.”

It further wrote that this collaboration marks a significant milestone for Skypro as it supports the telecom company in transitioning from a vanilla internet service provider to a comprehensive digital services company - delivering advanced internet-enabled entertainment solutions to millions of households across India.

Through the partnership, BSNL customers will gain access to Skypro’s IPTV services through the Skypro TV app in their smart TV, offering a range of 500+ HD/SD/Live Channels, 20+ OTT and various other Value Added Services, interactive features, and no set-top required—all powered by BSNL’s reliable broadband network.

Ajay Kumar Karaha, BSNL CGM Punjab Circle, said, “On November 28, CMD, Robert Ravi ji launched our new Internet TV (IFTV) service, powered by Skypro’s state-of-the-art IPTV platform. This service offers FTTH customers access to popular channels like Colors, Star, Zee, and sports channels like Star Sports, with no need for separate bandwidth and set-top box. After thorough testing, we’re ready to roll out in Chandigarh, starting with 8,000 customers. We also plan to expand internationally, providing BSNL users with easy access to this exciting new feature."

Pawanpreet Dhaliwal, Chief Technology Officer, Skypro, said, “This partnership with BSNL is a proud moment for Skypro as we continue our mission to revolutionize entertainment in India. We are starting from Punjab Circle and the service will extend to other circles soon. Our focus has always been on delivering innovative solutions that transform the way people consume content. By joining forces with BSNL, we are combining reliable connectivity with cutting-edge entertainment to make world-class viewing experiences accessible to every home”, he further said.

Skypro will offer 500+ Live TV Channels along with 20+ OTT Applications to all BSNL FTTH Subscribers. This service will be completely free of cost to the subscriber. The subscriber need not install any Set Top Box to access the service and it can be accessed at their Smart TVs directly.

"We are excited to partner with BSNL to bring Indians a truly modern and immersive entertainment experience, " said Nitin Sood, Business Head, Skypro. "At Skypro we have been working towards building solutions that bring the quality of the theatre screen in the comfort of your living rooms. This partnership represents a major milestone for us, enabling Skypro to expand its reach and deliver cutting-edge entertainment solutions to a wider audience. By combining our expertise with BSNL’s extensive network, we are setting a new benchmark for home entertainment in India.”



“By joining forces with BSNL, Skypro is stepping into a new era of entertainment," said Ranjit Singh Sandhu, President Emeritus, Skypro. "This collaboration is a huge leap towards our vision of making premium content accessible to all, combining BSNL’s reliable network with Skypro’s innovative technology to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience that connects and engages audiences across India.“