Britannia, Google Cloud and WPP agencies launch genAI infused BourbonIT

The application utilises Google Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, aiming to add a creative twist to traditional recipes

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: Britannia Industries, in collaboration with Google Cloud and  WPP’s media services company Mindshare and global creative company VML, has  announced the launch of Britannia BourbonIT, a platform utilising Generative AI (GenAI)  technology. This initiative is spearheaded by Britannia’s Bourbon. 

The application utilises Google Gemini’s  multimodal capabilities, aiming to add a creative twist to traditional recipes. The platform has been designed with APIs developed using Google Cloud Functions to handle various input  formats. A profanity filter has also been integrated to maintain content quality  and brand safety. 

Users can submit recipes in various formats such as YouTube videos, HTML links, images, or text  through the platform. BourbonIT, with the help of Google’s Gemini Flash, adds a Bourbon  twist to each recipe. 

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia, said, “The launch of BourbonIT marks a key moment  in Britannia Bourbon’s journey, demonstrating our dedication to delivering innovative and  superior taste experiences. This initiative reflects Britannia’s commitment to evolving with the  times while maintaining the flavors that have made Bourbon a household name. This  collaboration with Google Cloud and WPP’s Mindshare and VML highlights Britannia's leadership  in adopting cutting-edge technology, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven experiences in India.  The teams have worked collaboratively to bring this initiative to life, and their efforts are set to  elevate consumer engagement to new heights. The launch of BourbonIT is just the beginning,  paving the way for future innovations that will continue to redefine consumer interactions in the  culinary space.” 

Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD at Google Cloud India said, “Our work with  Britannia and WPP is a testament to how generative AI can drive consumer engagement. The  innovative campaign BourbonIT leverages Google’s state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities to  deliver unique experiences.”  

Amin Lakhani, Mindshare Chief Executive Officer for South Asia, said “We are incredibly excited  to launch ‘BourbonIT’. A significant step forward in how AI can enhance our everyday lives, and  in this case, our culinary experiences. This innovative application developed by WPP’s Mindshare  and VML and powered by Google Gemini, seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with user friendly design, making it simple for anyone to unlock their inner chef and explore a world of  flavourful possibilities.” 

Babita Baruah, VML Chief Executive Officer in India, said, “We are excited to collaborate with  Britannia Bourbon on this innovative project for the iconic brand. By 'bourbonizing' users’ own  recipes, we aim to bring Britannia Bourbon into every household in a fun and meaningful way to  deliver lasting impact, using technology to drive value with a creative twist.” 

