Britannia, Google Cloud and WPP agencies launch genAI infused BourbonIT

Delhi: Britannia Industries, in collaboration with Google Cloud and WPP’s media services company Mindshare and global creative company VML, has announced the launch of Britannia BourbonIT, a platform utilising Generative AI (GenAI) technology. This initiative is spearheaded by Britannia’s Bourbon.

The application utilises Google Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, aiming to add a creative twist to traditional recipes. The platform has been designed with APIs developed using Google Cloud Functions to handle various input formats. A profanity filter has also been integrated to maintain content quality and brand safety.

Users can submit recipes in various formats such as YouTube videos, HTML links, images, or text through the platform. BourbonIT, with the help of Google’s Gemini Flash, adds a Bourbon twist to each recipe.

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia, said, “The launch of BourbonIT marks a key moment in Britannia Bourbon’s journey, demonstrating our dedication to delivering innovative and superior taste experiences. This initiative reflects Britannia’s commitment to evolving with the times while maintaining the flavors that have made Bourbon a household name. This collaboration with Google Cloud and WPP’s Mindshare and VML highlights Britannia's leadership in adopting cutting-edge technology, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven experiences in India. The teams have worked collaboratively to bring this initiative to life, and their efforts are set to elevate consumer engagement to new heights. The launch of BourbonIT is just the beginning, paving the way for future innovations that will continue to redefine consumer interactions in the culinary space.”

Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD at Google Cloud India said, “Our work with Britannia and WPP is a testament to how generative AI can drive consumer engagement. The innovative campaign BourbonIT leverages Google’s state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities to deliver unique experiences.”

Amin Lakhani, Mindshare Chief Executive Officer for South Asia, said “We are incredibly excited to launch ‘BourbonIT’. A significant step forward in how AI can enhance our everyday lives, and in this case, our culinary experiences. This innovative application developed by WPP’s Mindshare and VML and powered by Google Gemini, seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with user friendly design, making it simple for anyone to unlock their inner chef and explore a world of flavourful possibilities.”

Babita Baruah, VML Chief Executive Officer in India, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Britannia Bourbon on this innovative project for the iconic brand. By 'bourbonizing' users’ own recipes, we aim to bring Britannia Bourbon into every household in a fun and meaningful way to deliver lasting impact, using technology to drive value with a creative twist.”