BrightBrain bags digital marketing mandate for Samarpan

New Delhi: BrightBrain, a digital marketing agency, has announced its strategic partnership with Samarpan, an institution dedicated to mental health and addiction recovery.
This collaboration aims to enhance Samarpan’s brand visibility and generate leads through a digital strategy.
The agency will focus on deploying data-driven SEO strategies to drive organic traffic and generate more leads.
Martin Peters, Head of Operations (COO) said, “BrightBrain has significantly improved our Google rankings. Their profound grasp of the digital landscape has expanded our capacity to assist more individuals battling mental health issues and addiction.”
Suhail Bajaj, CEO, BrightBrain, further commented, “Collaborating with Samarpan is particularly meaningful for us due to their unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society. We believe that by combining our digital marketing expertise with Samarpan’s mission, we can amplify their efforts and drive significant change within the community.”