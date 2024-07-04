Brazil takes firm stance against Meta, demands it to cease using user data

New Delhi: Brazil has taken a firm stance against Meta, demanding that the tech giant cease its practice of using users' data to train its generative AI models.

The National Data Protection Authority of Brazil issued this directive following Meta's updated privacy policy on June 26, which specifies the terms governing the use of personal data for AI system training purposes.

The authority justified its decision as a preventive measure, citing the potential serious and irreparable harm to the fundamental rights of affected individuals.

In response, Meta expressed disappointment, describing the ruling as a setback and highlighting its transparency relative to other industry players in disclosing AI training practices.