Brands flock to advertise on Disney+ Hotstar’s Coldplay live stream

New Delhi: Amid the social media buzz and activations surrounding Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert, brands seized the opportunity to advertise on Disney+ Hotstar’s live stream of the event.

Earlier in January, Disney+ Hotstar joined forces with Coldplay to bring their ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour concert live to audiences across India.

While Coldplay has made a deliberate choice to avoid brand advertisements during their concerts to preserve the integrity of their shows, brands were still able to connect with their audience through alternative channels. Beyond social media posts, OOH, and activations, Hotstar streaming offered an additional platform for brands to engage with Coldplay fans.

On Hotstar, the livestream was co-powered by Jameson Ginger Ale, while Courtyard by Marriott came on board as the Associate Sponsor.

Other brands that took centre stage during the concert stream on Hotstar included Maybelline’s foundation and lipstick ranges, Oreo Pokémon Cookies, Pernod Ricard’s Absolut mixers, Chivas perfumes, Ballantine’s soda, Diageo’s Johnnie Walker non-alcoholic mixers, Black & White, and more.

The live stream was presented in partnership with Cisco, the worldwide technology leader.

Brands had the opportunity to leverage the event in several ways, from sponsorship and pre-show exclusive fan engagement to post-concert highlights.

According to Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head – Wavemaker India, “Given the platform's successful history of live-streaming major sporting events, it seemed like a natural and obvious step. Millions of fans across India were eager to attend, and many were unable to secure tickets. Live streaming provided an accessible alternative for those who couldn't attend in person, similar to past live streams of Filmfare and music festivals. This event streaming may signal the beginning of a trend, with other platforms potentially replicating the model. The success of such ventures will largely depend on the ability to effectively monetise live streams and generate revenue for both the platform and the event organisers.”

The Ahmedabad performance of Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has reshaped the live music landscape.

Recognised as the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, the tour is a celebration of music, sustainability, and creativity.