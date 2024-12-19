Bombay DC revamps Godrej Enterprises Group’s website

New Delhi: Bombay DC has redesigned the Godrej Enterprises Group (comprising Godrej & Boyce and its subsidiaries) website.

This website will be a one-stop destination for discovering, comparing, purchasing, and servicing all products from GEG.

The brand has recently launched the brand campaign ‘Unlock new worlds’ and is ready to build its brand equity through its digital experiences by sharing GEG’s progress on various fronts.

Within two weeks of the redesigned website launch, the engagement on the website has doubled, said Bombay DC.

“Today digital is at the heart of every future, this website is nothing but a key part of our commitment to deliver great experiences. If you’re a consumer shopping for our products, or a business exploring our solutions, or our partner looking into our sustainability efforts, or an individual who wants to make a career here; this platform makes it easier to connect with us,” said Kalpesh Patel, GM & Head - Web Strategy at Godrej Enterprises Group.

Ankur Rander, Founder & CEO at Bombay DC added, “With Godrej Enterprises Group’s new website we are setting a blueprint for legacy brands looking to modernize and scale their digital presence and how legacy brands can create unified digital experiences. We have combined a sleek design with user-centric functionality. Our focus is simplicity, scalability, and sustainability.”

Key Features of the revamped website:

E-commerce: The website currently redirects you to other platforms for any purchase, however the plan for the future is to integrate a full e-commerce engine into this site. B2B Hub: Going beyond static brochures, the website is designed to empower businesses by offering interactive resources for partners to discover GEG’s product offerings with its detailed specifications. Corporate storytelling: The Godrej website itself brings an immersive digital story of the brand’s 129-year legacy. Sustainability creating impact: GEG’s ongoing commitment to sustainability takes centre stage on this newly revamped website with a live, interactive data dashboard that aims to update progress on the company’s key environmental initiatives and projects and also reflect its overall impact. The Future of Customer Support: Going-ahead, the website will home Smart Care, an intuitive, digital-first customer service hub equipped with personalized support. Whether troubleshooting or product guidance, the users will get a streamlined experience with a promise of expanding with more features over time. Scalable Design: The website interface is built on a scalable design system and supports its 14 diverse business units. This system will make it easier to update and maintain content across business units, ensuring a consistent and efficient user experience.

Check out the live website: https://www.godrejenterprises.com/