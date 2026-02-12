Bodhi Tree Q3 income rises 124% on-year to Rs 39.57 crore, profit up 29%

New Delhi: Bodhi Tree Multimedia reported a 124% in the consolidated total income in the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The total income stood at Rs 39.57 crore, compared with Rs 17.64 crore in the same period last year, reflecting a rise of 124.31%. Income also increased from Rs 24.40 crore in the previous quarter.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 4.66 crore, up 43.19% from Rs 3.25 crore a year earlier, though slightly lower than Rs 4.90 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs 2.34 crore, increasing 29.44% from Rs 1.81 crore in the year-ago quarter but declining from Rs 3.05 crore in the previous quarter.

Margins moderated compared with last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 11.79%, down from 18.47% in the corresponding period of the previous year. PAT margin was 5.93%, compared with 10.27% a year earlier.

The company attributed the quarterly performance to higher operational scale and a wider slate of projects delivered across multiple platforms and formats.

During the quarter, Bodhi Tree produced around 200 hours of original content spanning television, OTT, and digital platforms. It also delivered five key title shows for broadcasters and platforms including Colors, JioStar, Zee, Dangal, and Shemaroo.

Alongside production activity, the company continued to invest in capabilities aimed at strengthening intellectual property ownership and improving production efficiency. It acquired Moving Images as a wholly owned subsidiary to expand unscripted content production and accelerate in-house IP creation.

The company also established Bodhi AI and introduced Cast AI to streamline casting processes. In addition, Bodhi Tree acquired a strategic stake in Lahren Networks to access a large vintage film-content library and support digital monetisation through YouTube content management systems.

Mautik Tolia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said the company is transitioning from a commissioned production model toward an IP-led, multi-platform content approach focused on long-term value creation.

“Bodhi Tree is at an important point in its evolution as we transition from a commissioned production company to an IP-led, multi-platform content business. Over the past few quarters, our focus has been on building the foundations for long-term value creation; strengthening ownership in content, expanding monetisation avenues and investing in a scalable ecosystem,” Tolia said.

He added that recent initiatives, including the acquisition of Moving Images, the launch of Bodhi AI, and the investment in Lahren Networks, are aligned with this strategic direction, while continued investments in content and expansion reflect a longer monetisation cycle associated with building enduring creative assets.

Tolia also noted that the company is working to diversify its content pipeline across Hindi and regional languages, television and digital formats, and both emerging and established platforms.

According to him, expansion of the creator studio network, deeper regional presence, and investment in digital-first and franchise-led formats are intended to support more stable long-term growth.