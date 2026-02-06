New Delhi: Bloomberg Media has introduced a new digital video experience that brings together its live television streams, original shows and on-demand content into a single destination.

The redesigned platform is available globally through Bloomberg’s website and a new ‘Stream’ tab on the Bloomberg mobile app, with availability on additional streaming platforms scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

The update consolidates more than two million hours of Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Originals and digital video into one place. The interface has been redesigned to make it easier for viewers to discover the organisation’s video journalism, analysis and long-form storytelling across devices.

It also brings together live broadcasts, podcasts and video programming within a single environment, supported by updated infrastructure intended to improve streaming quality and loading speeds.

Bloomberg said the new system allows its editorial teams to adjust the presentation of content quickly in response to market developments, placing breaking news coverage, explainers or documentary programming at the forefront when required.

The design reflects an increased focus on mobile viewing and short-form video formats, alongside traditional broadcast and long-form programming. For the first time, some video content will be available exclusively to paying subscribers, reflecting a broader shift towards subscription-based digital offerings.

Kristin Powers, Bloomberg’s Deputy Head of Media Editorial, who oversees video, said, "We're positioning video as a premium platform and expanding how we tell the most important stories from our global newsroom. Across TV, digital, social, vodcast, and documentaries, we're creating a premier destination for our best video."

Roman Mackiewicz, Bloomberg Media’s Chief Information Officer, added, "We’re continuing to invest in video, so it’s easy to discover and seamless to navigate across one integrated Bloomberg experience. With one of the world’s largest business video libraries and hundreds of new hours added each month, we’re focused on connecting people to the content they need to make big decisions and generating more innovative opportunities for advertisers along the way."

The launch coincides with a slate of new and returning programming scheduled for February, including the debut of Bloomberg Deals, a weekly show examining mergers, acquisitions and capital flows in global markets, as well as new episodes of The Circuit with Emily Chang, Peer to Peer with David Rubenstein and Leaders with Francine Lacqua. Additional investigative and documentary programming is also set to feature within the updated platform.

Bloomberg reported that total hours watched across its video properties rose 25% year-on-year in 2025, with an average monthly video audience exceeding 55 million. Across linear television and international streaming partnerships, the network said it reaches more than 430 million households.