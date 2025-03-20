Bloomberg and Brandwidth Mediae announce partnership

New Delhi: Bloomberg Media has announced its partnership with Brandwidth Mediaè. The partnership is aimed at expanding the company’s presence in India/South Asia.

Brandwidth Mediae is a content, technology, and media sales co, helping companies elevate their reach and monetise their services.

The company provides credible, high-impact opportunities for businesses within the media ecosystem to generate new revenue streams and extend their reach. With a roster of esteemed partners, including CNN, Al Jazeera and TV Today on the broadcast side and Frammer AI & Benchmark on the tech side, Brandwidth Mediaè continues to redefine the media landscape.

Rahul Sood, Founder and Managing Director, Brandwidth Mediaè, said, "This partnership with Bloomberg allows us to bring unparalleled financial insights to audiences across the subcontinent. We're excited to deliver Bloomberg's dynamic and authoritative news to viewers on all screens.”

“Bloomberg is globally renowned for its swift, precise and insightful delivery of business and financial information, empowering audiences with real-time news and deep market intelligence. We are excited to introduce not just Bloomberg TV, but also Bloomberg TV+ and Bloomberg Originals, further expanding their reach and strengthening the brand in this dynamic region,” said Rohit Jaiswal, Founder and Managing Partner, Brandwidth Mediaè.